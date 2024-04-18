Deion Sanders spoke to the media after Colorado’s 11th spring football practice Thursday. There are just a few practices and nine days to go until the Buffs’ spring game April 27, and the spring transfer portal window opened this week, so the CU head coach had plenty to say.

He addressed the portal, some of the reinforcements that the Buffs have coming in, a few breakout players in spring practice, and Shilo Sanders’ controversial Instagram post recruiting other transfers.

Here are five takeaways from what Sanders had to say on Thursday.