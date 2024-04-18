Five takeaways from Deion Sanders’ spring press conference on Thursday
Deion Sanders spoke to the media after Colorado’s 11th spring football practice Thursday. There are just a few practices and nine days to go until the Buffs’ spring game April 27, and the spring transfer portal window opened this week, so the CU head coach had plenty to say.
He addressed the portal, some of the reinforcements that the Buffs have coming in, a few breakout players in spring practice, and Shilo Sanders’ controversial Instagram post recruiting other transfers.
Here are five takeaways from what Sanders had to say on Thursday.
Deion Sanders not worried about portal departures
Since the spring transfer window opened up on Monday, the Buffs have had quite a few players enter their names into the portal beginning a search for new homes. A few of those guys, namely tight end Chamon Metayer, running back Alton McCaskill and cornerback Cormani McClain, seemingly had a chance to compete for starting jobs this season, but Sanders isn’t concerned about the shakeup.
“I wish you guys would do a little more homework when you start talking about the portal and understand what we’re losing. What are we losing?” Sanders said, before implying that all of the Buffs’ outgoing transfers were backups and reserves. “I trust our recruiting team, I trust our coaches. Please have some faith in me. We’re good.”
