Colorado wasn’t lacking talent all over the roster last season, but its lack of depth continued to show itself throughout the season. Sanders’ second round in the transfer portal seemingly addressed that issue, and the CU head coach is confident that he has starting-caliber players littered throughout the depth chart.

“You can close your eyes and point at the receiver board and pull out a starter,” Sanders said. “Same thing with the defensive line, same thing with the outside linebackers, same thing with the cornerbacks, same thing with the running backs, and so forth. I love the roster we’ve established.”

The depth may be tested as early as Thursday at multiple spots. North Dakota State and its physical style is sure to test the Buffs on both lines, and the snap split at running back remains unresolved as CU enters the final stages of game prep.