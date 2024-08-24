Five takeaways from Deion Sanders’ first in-season weekly press conference
College football is back, and so are Deion Sanders’ weekly press conferences. As the Buffs get ready to open the season Thursday night at Folsom Field against North Dakota State, Sanders addressed a variety of topics at his Week 1 press conference on Saturday. The Buffs’ head coach addressed different position groups, roster depth, gave respect to the NDSU program and head coach Tim Polasek and closed out with some jersey patch announcements.
Here are five takeaways from what Sanders had to say as the Buffs’ first game week gets underway.
Sanders very confident in roster depth across the board
Colorado wasn’t lacking talent all over the roster last season, but its lack of depth continued to show itself throughout the season. Sanders’ second round in the transfer portal seemingly addressed that issue, and the CU head coach is confident that he has starting-caliber players littered throughout the depth chart.
“You can close your eyes and point at the receiver board and pull out a starter,” Sanders said. “Same thing with the defensive line, same thing with the outside linebackers, same thing with the cornerbacks, same thing with the running backs, and so forth. I love the roster we’ve established.”
The depth may be tested as early as Thursday at multiple spots. North Dakota State and its physical style is sure to test the Buffs on both lines, and the snap split at running back remains unresolved as CU enters the final stages of game prep.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news