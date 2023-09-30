Well, Colorado wasn’t able to topple Caleb Williams and the Trojans at home, but the Buffs who lost against at Oregon weren’t the same Buffs who lost 48-41 against USC. A valiant second half effort looked reminiscent to the Buffs' same fight and resilience they displayed during the nonconference slate. Still, leading up to that late push, Colorado’s defense allowed Williams to execute a high-scoring and high-yardage game (498 total offense) and Colorado’s offense was late to respond to USC’s active scoring. Head coach Deion Sanders and Shedeur Sanders don’t believe in moral victories, but that second half reignited QB Sanders tendencies, brought forth a young star and got the Buffs (mostly) back on track. Here are five takeaways from the game:

1. Omarion Miller showed out on Saturday

It was one of the freshman fairytales when a player gets little to no live reps at his position, and then one game day, he step ups and shines. Omarion Miller did just that and almost single-handedly got Colorado back in the game Saturday. After a USC's sixth score that put CU down 41-14, Sanders connected with Miller for his first and longest catch of the season, 65 yards, putting the Buffs in scoring position and resulting in Anthony Hankerson getting across the plane. On the next drive, Sanders found Miller again for a 44-yard reception and Michael Harrison followed up with a touchdown. Miller almost secured the 2-point conversion, but he was out by a small margin. However, he redeemed himself in the end zone by catching a laser from Sanders, and the Buffs found themselves inching closer behind the Trojans 48-34.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGlzIHZpZXcgb2YgdGhhdCBTaGVkZXVyIFNhbmRlcnMgcGFzcyB0 byBPbWFyaW9uIE1pbGxlciDwn46v8J+UpTxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vQ1VCdWZmc0Zvb3RiYWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkBDVUJ1ZmZzRm9vdGJhbGw8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby8y UmhsaU55b05yIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vMlJobGlOeW9OcjwvYT48L3A+ Jm1kYXNoOyBGT1ggQ29sbGVnZSBGb290YmFsbCAoQENGQk9ORk9YKSA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NGQk9ORk9YL3N0YXR1cy8xNzA4 MjAyMDUwMjU5OTIzMDI5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJl ciAzMCwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3Jj PSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNo YXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK