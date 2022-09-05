PHNjcmlwdD4KICAoZnVuY3Rpb24odyxkLHMsbCxpKXsKICAgICAgICBpZiAo
{{ timeAgo('2022-09-05 10:20:32 -0500') }}
football
Edit
Five takeaways from Colorado's season-opening loss
Nicolette Edwards
Staff writer
We've taken a couple days to digest and reflect on what happened Friday night at Folsom Field.
Some opinions haven't changed, of course.
From the QBs to team morale and a loyal fan base that packed Folsom Field, these are our lasting takeaways from the Buffs' dismal 38-13 loss to TCU.
1. Reassessing the offense
For months, head coach Karl Dorrell emphasized how different quarterback Brendon Lewis looked and his considerable improvement from last season. However, the first game of 2022 only presented more of his 2021 inefficiencies rather than any apparent improvements.
Going 13-for-18 for 78 yards, this is the sixth time Lewis finished with less than 100 passing yards and the eighth time he finished a game without a touchdown pass in his 13 career starts.
Dorrell and offensive coordinator Mike Sanford made some questionable play calls that Lewis could not successfully execute such as this.
Quarterback J.T. Shrout brought more life to the offense in his drive before halftime. That series clearly confirmed that he can read the field and complete passes for more than five yards.
Colorado needs to reassess, rebuild the offense around Shrout and his capabilities in order to see any positive offensive production moving forward.
There’s apparent mistakes with even more apparent solutions: capitalize off both of their strengths and not have them rush straight into the opposing team’s defense.
