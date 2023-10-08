There’s plenty of bad to get to from this one from a Buffs perspective, credit is due to the hero of the game: Alejandro Mata. Deion Sanders brought the sophomore kicker with him from Jackson State, and he has not disappointed, only missing one kick on the season (which was blocked). Mata had mostly kicked extra points for the Buffs this season, and was the short-range kicker for CU, while Jace Feely handled the longer kicks.

With Feely struggling this season, Sanders turned to Mata as the full-time placekicker on Saturday night, and he was rock solid. Mata drilled three PATs and a 42-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter. Then, with the game tied in the final minute, his number was called again from 43 yards out. He drilled it right down the middle.

“Mata ia Mata,” said Deion Sanders of his kicker. “Mata don’t miss. You can call a timeout to freeze him all you want, it don’t mean nothing to Mata. It's who he is. It’s what he always says to me when I walk over to him and give him a hug. He said ‘I don’t miss.’”