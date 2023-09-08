Another Big Noon Saturday featuring the Colorado Buffaloes is less than 24 hours away.

The Buffs are under the national spotlight coming off their stirring 45-42 win over TCU last week as the Deion Sanders Era woke up the college football world.

Now the show comes back to Boulder and a sold-out Folsom Field, where tickets are going to for hundreds of dollars on the secondary market.

Anticipation couldn't be higher for the Buffs' home opener against Nebraska, and here are the five storylines we find most intriguing.

1. Getting the Buffs' run game going

Sanders said Alton McCaskill is still “two weeks away,” he detailed on the weekly coaches show, but he also mentioned that fans are, “gonna see Kavosiey Smoke this week.”

As seen against TCU, Colorado’s offense capitalizes in the pass game with Shedeur Sanders and the many pass catchers around him. However, Deion Sanders aims to involve the Buffs' running backs more this week with the help of the offensive line.

“We got to improve running the football because the running backs that we have are tremendous,” Sanders said. “You're going to see a couple more things this week in the future and a couple more of those guys that didn't really get a lot of touches last week, hopefully they get opportunities this week, but that line did a phenomenal job offensively and they can do better.”

Sy’veon Wilkerson finished as the Buffs' leading rusher Week 1 with 45 yards on 13 carries and a touchdown. Collectively, TCU stunted CU’s ground game in allowing only 55 rushing yards while the Buffs' offensive line gave left QB Sanders vulnerable, leaving him with -32 rushing yards on the day.

That's the matchup to watch against a Nebraska team that was equally stout against the run last week, allowing only 55 rushing yards to Minnesota.

2. Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig or Jaden Milliner-Jones stepping in for Myles Slusher

With nickel Myles Slusher out, Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig and/or Jaden Milliner-Jones will be stepping into a larger role Saturday. However with Silmon-Craig’s experience, he will likely get more time on the field.

A first-team All-SWAC player in 2022, Silmon-Craig came to Colorado and competed with Woods for the starting role. The drop off between Woods and Silmon-Craig isn’t drastic while it’s likely a few technical details that separate Woods at No.1 and Silmon-Craig at No.2.

Silmon-Craig has shown to be a dynamic depth piece and what better way to settle into a defense in a game setting than against the 120th scoring offense in the country.

Milliner-Jones came to Boulder as a three-star prospect, and while he’s still learning the ropes of defensive coordinator Charles Kelly’s defense, he’s has plenty of potential.

For the defense overall, Sanders is looking for better results come Saturday.

"Defensively, it looks like we played like garbage because we surrendered so many yards and points and we're gonna fix that," Sanders said.