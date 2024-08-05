Freshman OL Jordan Seaton pleasantly surprised by experience at CU
Jordan Seaton shocked the nation when he chose Colorado as his college football home.
The IMG Academy product is one of the Buffs’ highest-ranked recruits ever, and he sent shockwaves through college football and the Colorado fanbase when he committed. However, it turns out that his expectations for the university were a little lower coming in than initially thought.
“It’s better (than I expected). I actually thought this place was actually going to be really, really bad,” Seaton said. “Just my opinion, everybody’s got their own opinion. But I took a risk. Coming in, having Coach Prime, everything he told me that he was gonna do, he did. Everything that coach said he was gonna do, he did. It’s better than what I thought it would be.
"You’ve got the mountains, I’m not from here, I’m from the D.C. area, the Maryland area, so I’m a city boy. Out here, we got the mountains, you get a sunny day every single day, I’ve never had that before so that’s good. It’s like I’m back at IMG with the Florida weather here.”
