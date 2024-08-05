Jordan Seaton shocked the nation when he chose Colorado as his college football home.

The IMG Academy product is one of the Buffs’ highest-ranked recruits ever, and he sent shockwaves through college football and the Colorado fanbase when he committed. However, it turns out that his expectations for the university were a little lower coming in than initially thought.

“It’s better (than I expected). I actually thought this place was actually going to be really, really bad,” Seaton said. “Just my opinion, everybody’s got their own opinion. But I took a risk. Coming in, having Coach Prime, everything he told me that he was gonna do, he did. Everything that coach said he was gonna do, he did. It’s better than what I thought it would be.

"You’ve got the mountains, I’m not from here, I’m from the D.C. area, the Maryland area, so I’m a city boy. Out here, we got the mountains, you get a sunny day every single day, I’ve never had that before so that’s good. It’s like I’m back at IMG with the Florida weather here.”