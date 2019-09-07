News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-07 20:32:18 -0500') }} football Edit

Five initial takeaways from Colorado's 34-31 OT win over Nebraska

Justin Guerriero • CUSportsNation
@GuerrieroCU
Editor

Saturday afternoon at Folsom Field, Colorado managed to take down the No. 25 Nebraska Cornhuskers, 34-31 in overtime. Despite being down 17-0 at halftime and after a first half performance in which...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}