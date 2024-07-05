Every year brings new stars in college football. In Colorado’s case, most of its stars from last season’s team will be back in black and gold in 2024: Shedeur Sanders at quarterback, Shilo Sanders at safety and Travis Hunter working his two-way magic to name a few.

However, if Colorado wants to improve on its disappointing 4-8 season and 1-8 performance in conference play last season, it will need a few guys to take their game to a new level. Every contender has a few breakout stars that take their team to the next level.

Colorado has some candidates to be those up-and-comers that can help the Buffs compete for a Big 12 championship and a spot in the College Football Playoff. Let’s take a look at some of the guys who could be in for a breakout season this fall.