Five Buffs who are capitalizing off their new opportunity at CU
Among a roster with many new faces, each Buffs player came to Colorado for his own reasons, but with one common goal to capitalize off their new opportunities.
Some were overlooked or overshadowed being surrounded by SEC talent, some came from losing programs and some were ready to take the leap from FCS to FBS.
Colorado has completely discounted preseason expectations as the Buffs finds themselves at No. 18 in the latest AP Top 25 poll.
The national spotlight has shined on CU in back-to-back weekends (next weekend as well with EPSN’s College Game Day and First Take on site in Boulder), and many players who didn’t have a chance to shine at their previous programs are now rewriting their college careers with Colorado.
“[The players] want the biggest stage and they’re getting that every darn week.”
Five of those players have stood out above the rest, and here is our look at the ones who are making the most of their opportunity at Colorado.
1. Bishop Thomas
Thomas went to Florida State as a four-star prospect. He was freshman with a high ceiling, but was out of the running for reps on the defense, especially up against the size and experience FSU’s defensive line.
The New Orleans native played two games with the Seminoles recording one tackle against Boston Colllege and saw action against Louisiana. The limited action led him to take a redshirt and eventually find a new opportunity that would bring out his potential.
With Thomas’ limited experience and his underclassman status, not many outsiders had him on their radar’s as an impact player for Colorado. Now, not only is he flashing on defense but on offense as well.
Standing in at fullback, Thomas came up with a big block that allowed running back Sy’veon Wilkerson to run up the middle and score against TCU. Against Nebraska, he recovered a fumble in the fourth quarter and also found himself open in the end zone ready to bring in six for the Buffs.
“The formation that we use [Thomas and Shane Cokes on offense] in is called Rick Ross,” Sanders said. “... I was hoping Bishop caught the touchdown pass. I’m pretty sure we would’ve gotten a penalty, but I just wanted to see it.”
2. Tar'Varish Dawson Jr.
