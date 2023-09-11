Among a roster with many new faces, each Buffs player came to Colorado for his own reasons, but with one common goal to capitalize off their new opportunities.

Some were overlooked or overshadowed being surrounded by SEC talent, some came from losing programs and some were ready to take the leap from FCS to FBS.

Colorado has completely discounted preseason expectations as the Buffs finds themselves at No. 18 in the latest AP Top 25 poll.

The national spotlight has shined on CU in back-to-back weekends (next weekend as well with EPSN’s College Game Day and First Take on site in Boulder), and many players who didn’t have a chance to shine at their previous programs are now rewriting their college careers with Colorado.

“[The players] want the biggest stage and they’re getting that every darn week.”

Five of those players have stood out above the rest, and here is our look at the ones who are making the most of their opportunity at Colorado.