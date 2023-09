After going back-to-back weekends being aired on a national stage via FOX's Big Noon Saturday, ESPN's College Game Day is making the trip to Boulder for Colorado's matchup with Colorado State.

Announced right after the Buffs' win against long-time rival Nebraska, the College Game Day gang, which includes Desmond Howard, Lee Corso, Pat McAfee, Rece Davis and Kirk Herbstreit, will be setting up to further spotlight one of the nation's most intriguing teams.

Head coach Deion Sanders has garnered such a prominent media presence in Boulder throughout his time on campus, and the Buffs storyline continues to gain traction as CU has made a statement going 2-0 for the first time since 2020.