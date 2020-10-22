CUSportsNation - Fatherhood has given James Stefanou a new perspective on life and football

For Stefanou, who turned 33 in April and is the second-oldest college football player in the FBS, being a father has offered some new perspective on life as well as what it means to be relied on as a kicker — in some sense, a similarity to how a newborn child relies on their parents.

“She was the size of a football when she was born, so I had to be careful not to kick her but she’s awesome and growing every day," Stefanou said. "The first few days were pretty hard, as I’m sure most of you (parents) probably know — not getting much sleep and getting up in the mornings — it does make you appreciate how someone can be so dependent on you and as a kicker, when the offense doesn’t get what they need, they’re depending on you so you’re used to that."

"But you’re looking after a little life. Mom and I have been waiting for her to say her first word, which I think will be ‘daddy’ by the way, with the way she’s going.”

This past December, Stefanou underwent hip surgery to repair a torn labrum. He initially planned to be back and ready to go for a normal football season in 2020 — which, if 2020 was in any way normal, he said he would have been healthy and prepared to assume his duties for the Rocky Mountain Showdown.

Ultimately, of course, that didn't end up being the case. But at any rate, Stefanou says his rehabilitation has gone along swimmingly.

“I had surgery back on Dec. 2 of last year" he said. "That all went well — the rehab process was to get back at the normal start of the (2020) season, so I was full kicking probably a full three, three-and-a-half months after surgery, which was pretty cool. I had a really good recovery, a great surgeon and the team was unbelievable for me."

In 2019, Stefanou hit 12-of-17 field goals he attempted but was absent for the final three games of the season due to labrum issues that eventually resulted in corrective surgery.