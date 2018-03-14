CUSportsNation.com

The Colorado Buffaloes have their fourth commitment of the 2018 class, as Dallas (Texas) Skyline outside linebacker Kamryn Farrar announced his pledge to the Buffaloes.

The 6-foot, 198-pound three-star prospect landed an offer from the Buffs back in early February, and it didn't take him very long to make a pledge to CU.

Farrar was on campus on Wednesday and told the coaching staff of his intentions to commit to Colorado.

Farrar also holds offers from Illinois State, Jackson State, Liberty, and Louisiana-Monroe. Several other P5 schools have expressed interest in Farrar but have yet to pull the trigger on an offer.

The Buffs have commitments from quarterback Ty Evans, offensive lineman Austin Johnson, athlete Joshia Davis, and of course Farrar.