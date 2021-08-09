Fall Camp Practice No. 5 Notebook: Buffs look to develop younger DLs

Wilson, who prepares for his first season at CU following his promotion to the playcaller's seat this past winter, touched on a number of subjects, including the status and progression of a number of Colorado's younger defensive linemen.

While the Buffaloes return their big three up front of Terrance Lang, Jalen Sami and Janaz Jordan — the three most experienced d-linemen after Mustafa Johnson, who departed CU's program to declare for the NFL Draft this past spring — other younger players are expected to step up and plug some holes, providing depth when needed.

One such player is sophomore Na'im Rodman, who saw action, albeit limited, in both the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

As Wilson looks to beef up the Buffs' defensive line, Rodman has emerged as an example of the kind of improvement from year to year he hopes Colorado's younger defensive linemen will emulate.

“I believe this to my core and it’s not just coach talk, but when your fronts become great, your teams become great," Wilson said. "Every place I’ve been where you win championships, you are dominant up front. We’ve got to get more guys going in that direction and I’ve been pleased with Na’im. He’s been leading that progression for us.”

In particular, freshmen Tyas Martin and Ryan Williams have the opportunity to compete and see the field in 2021.

On Tuesday, the Buffaloes put full pads on for the first time in fall camp.

While Wilson said he's been impressed with the likes of Martin and Williams thus far into things, once he can see them in full pads, it'll make it easier to formally evaluate where they're at.

“Tyas is doing great," Wilson said. "He had a great summer for how brief it was for those young guys, but again, he’s a big strong kid and he’s got the things you can’t teach: he’s got size, he’s got strength and he’s explosive. We’ll just keep building him and progressing with him every day.”

“The thing that makes Ryan Ryan is that he really enjoys the game of football," Wilson said. "...One thing he has is a great tool set and he processes at a high level.The future’s bright but he’s still a long way away — it’s just like talking about rockies. For every rookie that you start, you usually lose a game for that, so we’ll keep progressing him.”