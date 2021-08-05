Fall Camp Notebook No. 1: Transfers can make a huge impact for CU in 2021

As the Buffaloes got their 2021 fall camp underway Thursday, a look up and down the team's roster reveals a fresh influx of transfers, many of whom have the opportunity to fill some holes and either earn starting roles or beef up the Buffs' depth. Both Karl Dorrell and Nate Landman talked about some of the transfers CU has to experiment with this August while Dorrell also weighed in about the Buffs' quarterback situation.

Brendon Lewis and J.T. Shrout engaged in a tight race at QB:

As the Buffaloes will get more fall camp practices under their belt in the coming days and weeks, undoubtedly the topic that'll be watched most closely is that of the position battle at quarterback, a two-man race between freshman Brendon Lewis and sophomore J.T. Shrout. Both competed this past spring, with both earning high marks from Dorrell, yet the battle to secure the starter's gig for the Sept. 3 season-opener against Northern Colorado remains far from settled. Perhaps it's fair to say that Lewis may have been looked at as the favorite, if ever so slightly, due to something of a bias stemming from him being recruited in a manner that suggested he would be the eventual successor to Steven Montez. But Dorrell said he's a long ways out from determining who will start against the Bears. There's no firm date that he aims to do so, although it seems reasonable to assume that somewhere in the neighborhood of the third week of camp an announcement could be made. “That’s a day-to-day process," Dorrell said. "We scrutinize every rep, whether it’s a mental mistake, a missed throw or a misread, it’s like we’re tabulating every aspect for both of those guys. It’s that kind of competition with those two." Both Lewis and Shrout got off to a good start on day one, per Dorrell. "I thought both Brendon and J.T. really performed well today," he said. "You can tell they were smooth in their transitions goin through their progressions, they were authoritative with what their roles are on offense and I didn't think they made any mistakes." "They might have missed a throw here and there but overall I thought they showed great command and great presence today.”

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wnZem8J2XsvCdl67wnZiA8J2XvPCdl7sg8J2XpvCdmIHwnZeu8J2X v/CdmIHwnZiAIPCdl6HwnZe88J2YhDxicj48YnI+8J+TjSBGYWxsIENhbXAg UmVwb3J0IERheSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vWEVBQ2NESElnbyI+ cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1hFQUNjREhJZ288L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQ29s b3JhZG8gQnVmZmFsb2VzIEZvb3RiYWxsIChAQ1VCdWZmc0Zvb3RiYWxsKSA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NVQnVmZnNGb290YmFsbC9z dGF0dXMvMTQyMjk1MzQwNDYyNDYwNTE5MT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5BdWd1c3QgNCwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5 bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMu anMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Transfers Jack Lamb and Robert Barnes add depth and experience at ILB:

Dorrell commented on the status of Notre Dame graduate transfer linebacker Jack Lamb, a former four-star recruit. Lamb wasn't able to put it all together with the Irish, largely due to injuries, including a particularly nasty hip injury he suffered in 2019. That said, from Dorrell's vantage point, Lamb's injury woes look to be a thing of the past. "I don’t think anything’s holding him back," Dorrell said. "He’s 100% and was 100% the whole summer. He’s in our leadership group and I think that tells you a lot about a guy that’s new to your program. He gets here in May and entrenched himself in this football team. They respect who he is." "That tells you right there that (his teammates) have a lot of respect for what he’s done in such a short period of time. He has no issues from what I see. He’s running around and is in great condition. I think our team overall is in great condition just from what our strength staff has done. But he’s fallen in line with what everyone else is doing and I think he’s going to impact us for sure defensively." At face value, Lamb looks the part of the 'Mike' inside linebacker, where Nate Landman currently plays, while fellow transfer linebacker Robert Barnes appears to be cut more of a cloth at the 'Mo,' Colorado's more roving, versatile inside backer. Along with other guys like Jon Van Diest, Quinn Perry and Marvin Ham, Landman has been pleased with the extra depth CU has brought in at ILB. “Expectations are high," Landman said. "Rob came in — Rob’s a vocal guy, great leader. Jack’s a super athletic guy, but watching practice, you can see that they’re contributing well to the team and adding to that competition, making me and the other guys better." "I think the main thing for them is adding depth to our program. To be a great program, you have to have that depth. They’ve come in right away, have earned the respect of the team and I’m excited for their addition on defense.”

Max Wray looks to work his way up the depth chart at offensive tackle: