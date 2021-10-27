Exhibition Recap: Buffs beat Colorado School of Mines, 78-48

Below is a brief recap of the game.

On Wednesday, the 2021-2022 Colorado Buffaloes got their first taste of an opponent, as Colorado School of Mines came to the CU Events Center for an exhibition match.

While it certainly will vary as the season goes on, Tad Boyle's first starting lineup to kick off the season featured sophomore forwards Jabari Walker and Tristan da Silva, senior forward Evan Battey, senior guard Eli Parquet and redshirt sophomore guard Keeshawn Barthelemy.

Barthelemy, who finished the evening with nine points (4-of-11), scored the Buffs' first five; he drained a three-pointer for the opening basket of the game and later made a very long shot for two points.

Colorado took an 11-4 lead after da Silva sank three free throws following being fouled on a shot from long range.

Three-point shooting was a weak spot for the Buffaloes Wednesday; the team went a icy cold 2-of-17 from deep in the win, with freshman guard K.J. Simpson's converted shot at the 12:19 mark of the first half going for the last three-point basket of the night for CU.

With a bit under nine minutes to play before halftime, the Buffs had racked up seven turnovers, but from there, in the final 29 or so minutes of play, Colorado had just three more.

A layup by Battey that was followed by one via Walker gave Colorado its first lead of double digits, 23-12, with 7:38 left before halftime.

Around that time, Walker, whose struggles with getting into foul trouble were well-documented last year, had already been whistled for three.

He ultimately would foul out with 6:31 left in the game.

Barthelemy flexed his transitional prowess late in the first half, completing a left-handed layup with a bit over four minutes to go.

The Orediggers came within six points, trailing 33-27, with less than a minute before halftime, but freshman center Lawson Lovering hit the last basket of the half, putting the Buffs up by eight.