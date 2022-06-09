Examining Naquil Betrand's recent Top 10
For those Colorado fans inclined to follow the social media doings of football commits, it's been a rollercoaster of a last few months, with specific respect to the online activities of offensive tackle commit Naquil Betrand.
Following his March verbal commitment for CU, since then, Betrand has seen his recruitment go from quiet to incredibly busy, as he's added offer after offer from across the Power Five landscape.
One might say that a scholarship offer from Texas A&M in early April opened the floodgates.
Syracuse, Pitt, Cincinnati and West Virginia followed by the month's end, while May proved to be an even busier month for the 3-foot-7, 315-pounder from Philadelphia, Pa.
Since May 1, Penn State, Maryland, Kentucky, Georgia and Auburn have also offered, culminating in Betrand releasing a Top 10, chock full of his plentiful new options, on Wednesday.
Simultaneously, Betrand's commitment tweet to the Buffs disappeared from his Twitter profile.
All in all, Betrand has operated like a man keeping the door cracked with respect to his recruitment.
Given how much things have changed for him since March, with a multitude of new opportunities to consider, he'd be crazy not to.
So what's all this mean for CU?
That, ultimately, is hard to determine as the middle of June approaches.
The Buffs have been in a similar spot before: beating many programs to the punch on a given recruit and landing a verbal commitment only to see that pledge evaporate in time after new offers came into play.
Class of 2022 defensive end Carlton Madden, a CU commit initially, who eventually chose him home state Georgia Bulldogs, immediately comes to mind.
Madden had a very similar experience to Betrand last recruiting cycle: he committed to CU in February with little other interest, but started racking up new offers over the next several months, eventually leading to a September commitment to Georgia.
Getting back to Betrand, he's taken visits to Texas A&M, Syracuse, West Virginia and has an official lined up at Kentucky this upcoming weekend.
On a positive note for the Buffaloes, he was able to get out to Boulder earlier in the spring for a visit, and CUSportsNation has learned that Betrand has made plans to make a return trip to CU later this month.
So, while Colorado is far from the only program on his mind at the moment, Betrand does appear to be giving the Buffs an ongoing shot to hang onto him.
Betrand remains committed for now. Whether the Buffaloes can keep him committed for the long run leading into the December signing period, however, remains to be seen.