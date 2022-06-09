Examining Naquil Betrand's recent Top 10

For those Colorado fans inclined to follow the social media doings of football commits, it's been a rollercoaster of a last few months, with specific respect to the online activities of offensive tackle commit Naquil Betrand .

Following his March verbal commitment for CU, since then, Betrand has seen his recruitment go from quiet to incredibly busy, as he's added offer after offer from across the Power Five landscape.

One might say that a scholarship offer from Texas A&M in early April opened the floodgates.

Syracuse, Pitt, Cincinnati and West Virginia followed by the month's end, while May proved to be an even busier month for the 3-foot-7, 315-pounder from Philadelphia, Pa.

Since May 1, Penn State, Maryland, Kentucky, Georgia and Auburn have also offered, culminating in Betrand releasing a Top 10, chock full of his plentiful new options, on Wednesday.

Simultaneously, Betrand's commitment tweet to the Buffs disappeared from his Twitter profile.

All in all, Betrand has operated like a man keeping the door cracked with respect to his recruitment.

Given how much things have changed for him since March, with a multitude of new opportunities to consider, he'd be crazy not to.

So what's all this mean for CU?