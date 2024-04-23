Colorado’s running back room has undergone an upheaval in the past two days, as Ohio State transfer Dallan Hayden committed to Deion Sanders and the Buffs before Sy’Veon Wilkerson and Dylan Edwards both entered the transfer portal.

Sanders maintained last week that everyone leaving Colorado during the spring transfer period were backups, and the departure of Wilkerson, one of the guys that followed Sanders to Colorado from Jackson State, feels on track with that. Wilkerson was a solid pass protector and a between the tackles innings-eater for CU last season, but lacked the home run ability to be a true game-breaking back. The Buffs also lost Alton McCaskill last week, who struggled with his health last year after returning from a torn ACL, but had high expectations going into 2024.

The same cannot be said for Edwards.

The sophomore tailback gave the Buffs’ offense a different dimension that they do not have without him, a true home run hitter who can stretch the defense both vertically and horizontally out of the backfield.

His four-touchdown game against TCU in the 2023 season opener showcased all of his skills, both on the ground and through the air, and he was by all accounts having a great spring and was going to see plenty of touches. Sanders, running backs coach Gary “Flea” Harrell and Edwards himself beamed at how the speedster would be used this fall.