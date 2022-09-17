Following his team's 49-7 loss Saturday at Minnesota, Karl Dorrell spoke with the assembled media at Huntington Bank Stadium.

Here is a transcript of his comments following the Buffs' most recent setback, courtesy of the university's athletic department.

Opening statement

“I wasn't expecting that type of performance, given a week we had last week. We have a lot of extremely hard work to do, both mentally, physically, everything we have to really try to figure out what's going to be the best things to do both offensively and defensively as we move forward. It was challenging the whole day. Poor start again, in terms of how the game started. We're just not doing those things in a positive way early for us to be as good as we can be. And it's unfortunate, you know, it's unfortunate and it's frustrating. They're frustrated, we're frustrated. So we got to get back into work; there's nothing more that we can do right now, quite frankly, then to just get back to hard work and trying to get this to come out of our players, you know, try to get production, efficiency, execution. We got to get all those things done correctly, for us to be as good as we can be. But right now, we're, we're far away from that.”

On rotating QBs

“I felt it was gonna give them a chance to get in rhythm, to be honest with you. It's how practices have been, you know, so we gave both of them chances. Both of them did a few good things here and there, but really nothing really just put it together in a series. And that was the unfortunate thing. Our best series was in the fourth quarter, we get one long series and we score but that's too long or too little too late. We need that efficiency in the first quarter. So we have a lot of work to do. We’ve got a ton of work to do. I know.”