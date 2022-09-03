Opening comments:

"Well, I wasn't expecting that type of game. We played decently in the first half. Obviously, it was a 7-6 game. We felt offensively we still had a lot of stuff to continue to move and improve on going into the second half. I think defensively we felt just as good. We felt we needed to shore up a few things, but apparently they made better adjustments than we did in the second half. They scored pretty quickly in their first series of the second half. We've had some challenges with the things that they were doing, the quarterback run game and some other things that they were doing. Unfortunately for us, we didn't quite get those executed properly to help us. It put a lot more pressure on us offensively to try to generate some drives.

"The fourth down I went for the second half, that was kind of short. We didn't come up with it and gave them a short field and they scored quickly. We were trying to do the right things and trying to stay in the game, but unfortunately we couldn't stop what they were doing. With the rhythm offensively, we seem to not catch rhythm quite as well as we should have. We really hadn't caught rhythm the whole game if you think about it. Even in the first half with the field goals, we did some positive things, but it wasn't like it was a seamless operation.

"First game, we have a lot of work to fix and improve on. There's a lot of players playing. We understood that. That's not an excuse. We just have to get better. We're gonna have to get better. It's one game down and 11 to go. We know that in that locker room, we can get a lot better. I'm sure that's what their mindset is right now from what we just talked about. There's nowhere to go but up. We're going to continue to work and hopefully get better and get ready to play a really good Air Force team."

On where they go from here with the quarterback situation:

“We’ll continue to work through it. We'll continue to work through it. I think we're going to have to get some film evaluation on both and to see what we do from this point forward. I don't have an answer right now, right after the game, but we're gonna definitely have some discussion on that.”