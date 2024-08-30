Opening statement: “Hope everyone’s alright. You ever felt like… you won, but you didn’t win? It's almost like we had more points than they did — giving up that last touchdown on the run, that bothered me because we pride ourselves on going to get the quarterback and we have a multitude of young men that can go and get the quarterback and we didn’t get that done. But I’m thankful, I’m happy we got the W. Ms. Peggy is one step closer to the dream and the vision that we have for her, as well as I think 31 NFL scouts are on hand tonight and I think they saw what they came to see. So, let’s move on from there. I’m gonna try my best to hold back my anger, but we got the W so I’m happy.”

On if he has an update on Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig’s injury: “No I don’t, not whatsoever. I hope they get me one soon. But he’s a leader, he’s a dawg, he’s one of our defensive guys and losing a guy like that early in the game hurts. And it did.”

On the defense in the second half: “We knew we were gonna get it together soon. They were calling out every darn play that they ran. The defensive coaches are doing a wonderful job. We’ve just gotta do a better job of executing the scheme and being where we’re supposed to be. I don’t think the ball went outside the numbers but for maybe a couple of times even in the first half. But the kid (Cam Miller) was lighting it up. He did a great job of getting the ball to the necessary receivers. A lot of picks, a lot of rub routes, a lot of bunch, a lot of yo-yo, I mean they did a lot of things that were effective for them. They played a heck of a game. I’m proud of their staff, their head coach, their history, what they bring to the table. You cannot discount them. I think they had knocked off several Power Five teams in their last matchups. I’m glad we were able to come out of there with the W, although it wasn’t pretty.”