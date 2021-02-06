CUSportsNation - Evan Battey wills CU to 82-79 win over Arizona

The Buffaloes led by as much as 17 in the first half, only to fall behind Arizona down the stretch in the final 20 minutes, but despite CU's spotty defense and the Wildcats shooting nearly 70% from the floor in the second half, Evan Battey powered Colorado (14-5, 8-4 Pac-12) to an 82-79 victory.

Evan Battey had a team-high 21 points in Colorado's 82-79 win over Arizona and was a perfect 7-of-7 from the free throw line. (Ron Chenoy / USA Today)

Battey finished the game with 21 points, leading the Buffs, on 7-of-9 shooting. He also was a perfect 7-of-7 from the charity stripe and made four critical free throws (CU's final points of the game) to lift the Buffs over the visiting Wildcats. Up 80-79 with 4.6 seconds to play, Battey got tangled up with U of A's Terrell Brown as the Buffs tried to inbound the ball. Brown had missed one of his two free throws prior to that, depriving Arizona of a chance to tie the game up and so the Wildcats were looking to blow up the Buffs' inbound. Brown and Battey went down together, with Brown being called for a foul, while Battey, in visible pain, hobbled to the free throw line for two crucial shots. Essentially on one leg, he sank them both, and a last-ditch three-point attempt by the Wildcats wasn't even close. Following the game, Battey indicated that he was going to get some treatment done on his sore leg but anticipated he'd be good to go for Monday's tip against Oregon State. McKinley Wright IV's legacy is often talked about as he prepares to close the book on his Colorado career. Battey, with a year of eligibility remaining after this season, turned in a performance that will endear him to CU fans for years to come. “Evan showed great toughness and any fan that follows Colorado basketball knows how special Evan Battey is to us and our program and just what a special human being he is," Tad Boyle said.

Boyle said on Friday that at the end of the day, this game vs. Arizona was just that — one game. While that may be true, the Buffs' winning tonight certainly does much more to keep the team's high aspirations — a league title and NCAA Tournament berth — in the crosshairs as opposed to if CU had dropped this one. The Buffaloes currently sit at third place within the Pac-12 and despite recent slip-ups vs. Washington and Utah, the team's aforementioned goals are still very much in play. “It’s huge for us," Wright IV said. "Arizona is a really good team. They’re always a team, every year, that’s at the top of our conference. I feel like it was a statement win for us. They beat us down in Tucson by 14 and that one hurt. We really wanted to come back and get this one and this one meant a lot to us and our coaching staff.” While Battey put the team on his back, Wright IV contributed 17 points and six assists. Jeriah Horne had another workmanlike performance, hitting some clutch shots, per usual, including a huge three-pointer with 2:56 to play, putting CU up 74-73. Horne finished the game with 10 points off the bench. Eli Parquet was also a man of the hour candidate, breathing fresh life into the Buffs' winning effort via a drained three-pointer with 71 seconds to play, a shot that tied the game at 76. "That was a hard-fought win, a gut-check win and one our guys had to fight for," Boyle said. "...I thought our guys really trusted each other. McKinley hit Eli on that ball screen — (Arizona) was really trying to keep the ball out of McKinley's hands and get the ball out of his hands." "That's what a point guard does — trusts his teammates — and Eli was ready to knock down that shot."

Evan Battey soldiers his way to the free throw line with less than five seconds remaining in the game. Battey, who tweaked his foot moments earlier in a collision with UA's Terrell Brown, toughed it out and sank both of his FTs. (Ron Chenoy / USA Today)