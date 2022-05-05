Elinneus Davis looks forward to learning more about CU

Colorado is the most recent program to issue an offer to Class of 2023 defensive tackle Elinneus Davis .

While the Buffs have gotten off to a fast start with their Class of 2023, which, with 10 total verbal commitments, ranks 12th in the nation at the moment, defensive line remains a position of need before the current recruiting cycle is over.

Granted, CU holds a commitment from Houston (Yates) Texas d-end Kam'ron Bizor, but as far as interior defensive linemen are concerned, the last two that Colorado brought in were Tyas Martin and Ryan Williams in 2021.

Davis, a 6-foot-3, 296-pound prospect from Moorhead, Minn., ranks as the No. 2 overall prospect within his home state for the 2023 class.

Rivals also lists him as the No. 31 defensive tackle in the nation.

Davis' home state Gophers are a prominent program in the mix for him at the moment, as are Vanderbilt, Washington and Iowa State.

He recently lined up official visits with the Commodores, Huskies and Iowa State, and said that he'll likely commit after wrapping up his official visits this summer.

CU only offered him on April 26, but Buffs defensive line coach Gerald Chatman appears to have made a good initial impression.

"It was awesome," Davis said. "I texted him earlier that day and he called me later and offered me. He seems like an awesome guy by just talking with him."

Hinting at his recently-scheduled official visits, in terms of narrowing down his list of options, Davis said he's "starting to identify programs, but (will) definitely take a look at Colorado."