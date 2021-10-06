Eli Parquet aiming to elevate the defensive intensity of his teammates

Entering his senior year at Colorado, Eli Parquet , statistically speaking, is a player that has improved considerably in each season he's played in Boulder.

As a freshman in 2018-2019, Parquet's stats were negligible, as he averaged just over a point and board in his 26 appearances off the bench, during which he spent an average of 8.4 minutes on the court per appearance.

It was the end of Parquet's sophomore campaign in 2019-2020 that saw him assume a bigger all-around role with the Buffaloes as the team got deeper into Pac-12 league play.

Beginning with a road game at Southern Cal in early February of 2020, Parquet went on to average close to 20 minutes per game for the rest of the regular season after seeing the floor on average for about three minutes through CU's first eight conference matchups.

Building off that foundation, Parquet played in and started 31 games for the Buffs last year, averaging 5.2 points per game, a career-high, while also posting career-bests in shooting percentage (47.6%) and three-point accuracy (41.8%).

More importantly to Colorado's overall winning strategy was Parquet's emergence as a lockdown defender, an effort that ultimately landed him on the Pac-12 All-Defensive Team by season's end.

Even as he's left Boulder and embarks on an NBA career, departed senior McKinkley Wright IV's fingerprints are still visible in Boulder, namely in playing a role in Parquet's rise as an elite defender.

“I think McKinley Wright had a lot to do with it," Tad Boyle said. "I think McKinley really encouraged Eli off the floor like, ‘Hey, man, I need somebody to help me. I can’t do it all,’ because McKinley was always asked to guard the best perimeter player on the other team when he was a freshman and sophomore."

"It might have had something to do with McKinley, it might have had something to do with a lightbulb going off for Eli — I don’t know the answer to why. All I know is it happened."