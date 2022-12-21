For many college football programs, by the time Early Signing Day arrives their recruiting classes are mostly already set with a full allotment of commitments in place. But the recruiting process essentially started over for Colorado earlier this month when the Buffaloes hired Deion Sanders and seized a national spotlight for their roster reconstruction. And so the start of the early signing period Wednesday actually comes with a good bit of suspense and intrigue for the Buffs, who remain in the mix for a number of notable prospects. We take a look at some of the major names to watch for Wednesday ...

Best leads ...

Dual-threat quarterback Kasen Weisman was one of the many notable prospects in Boulder last weekend. Weisman committed to Kansas on Aug. 11, but Sanders came swooping in late while making Weisman a priority. Weisman passed for 1,756 yards, 15 touchdowns and 9 interceptions with 242 yards and 3 TDs in a ground-oriented offense at South Paulding High School in Douglasville, Ga., this fall, per MaxPreps. There is a lot of buzz for the Buffs since Weisman's visit over the weekend, with his decommitment from Kansas on Tuesday stoking optimism further that Colorado could reel in its quarterback of the future this week. Current status: Uncommitted (previously committed to Kansas from Aug. 11 to Dec. 20) Announcement time: Unknown

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0idW5kIiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+8J+mrPCfkYAgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9o YXNodGFnL3Nrb2J1ZmZzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij4jc2tvYnVmZnM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby8xcHY2 aUhuOWs1Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vMXB2NmlIbjlrNTwvYT48L3A+Jm1k YXNoOyAvXDEyL1wgKEBrYXNlbndlaXNtYW4xMikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9rYXNlbndlaXNtYW4xMi9zdGF0dXMvMTYwNDYyMzY4 MzY4MjU5MDcyMT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5EZWNlbWJlciAxOCwg MjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRw czovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9 InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Another standout prospect from Georgia, three-star ATH Vicari Swain remains committed to South Carolina, but Sanders and his staff look to ruffle some Gamecock feathers on Wednesday. "WOW!" Swain posted in his tweet about his offer from Colorado, and last weekend he visited CU and took pictures with fellow priority Buffs targets Malachi Coleman and Weisman. It now comes down to sticking with South Carolina or a signing day flip to Colorado. With his speed and skill, Colorado would look to use him on offense, but Swain also played defensive back at Central High School in Carrollton, Ga. Current status: Has been committed to South Carolina since Aug. 12 Announcement time: 4 p.m. MST Wednesday