Thus, it's never too early to begin looking ahead to the future. In terms of returning players and incoming freshmen, here's what the Buffs' offense very well might look like in 2020.

Colorado heading into next year loses its starting QB in fifth-year senior Steven Montez , its top three statistical-leading WRs in Tony Brown , Laviska Shenault and K.D. Nixon , plus three offensive linemen in center Tim Lynott , left tackle Arlington Hambright and right guard Jack Shutack .

QB1: Brendon Lewis (FR)

QB2: Tyler Lytle (JR)

QB3: Blake Stenstrom (RS-Soph.)

***I immediately list Lewis atop the QB depth chart (and note, this does not take into consideration the possibility of a transfer QB, so if and when we come to that bridge we can factor in how that tweaks the starting position). I know many during the season certainly were calling for Montez's head and for Lytle or Stenstrom to get in the game and get quality reps, but ultimately for me, the fact that Mel Tucker did NOT do so when he could have (namely in blowout losses vs. Oregon and WSU) speaks volumes.

I really don't think Tucker has the confidence necessary in either of those guys to be a bridge starter for a year in the event Lewis needs time to develop as a freshman.

Jay Johnson recruited Lewis intensely to be the centerpiece of CU's offense in the near future and the latter is coming to Boulder to win the starting job in his first year.

Whether he'll do so, we shall see, but I remain skeptical that Lytle and/or Stenstrom aren't going to factor in next year in terms of viable options as starters.

