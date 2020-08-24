CUSportsNation - Eaglecrest WR Ty Robinson commits to Colorado

Colorado's Class of 2021 grew by one on Monday, as the Buffs received a verbal commitment from in-state wide receiver Ty Robinson , a 6-foot-4, 185-pound prospect out of Centennial (Eaglecrest) Colorado.

Robinson held scholarship opportunities from nine programs in total. Colorado was joined by Utah and Washington State as the Pac-12 programs to have offered, as did both Kansas and Kansas State.

The formal history of Robinson's recruitment to Colorado began in January of 2019, when he became one of the first recruits offered under the Mel Tucker administration. Darrin Chiaverini clearly kept a tab on him over the ensuing year and a half plus the Buffs' coaching change that brought forth the Karl Dorrell era.

Robinson's addition to the 2021 fold marks the first wide receiver to commit since fellow in-state product Chase Penry out of Cherry Creek, who pledged to the Buffs in what would turn out to be the last days of Tucker's time in Boulder.

Colorado's Class of 2021, now at 14, might not include any further wide receivers.

Robinson played on both sides of the ball for Eaglecrest last season, notching three interceptions as a DB while offensively, hauling in 56 passes for 1,089 yards and 12 touchdowns at WR.

The Buffs have a shortage of lengthy wide receivers looking ahead in the years to come. Currently, Daniel Arias and Keith Miller III are the only two wideouts on roster who are 6-foot-4 or taller.

In Robinson, Colorado gets a lengthy outside threat and keeps home one of the state's top remaining 2021 prospects.