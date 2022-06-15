Dynamic Idaho ATH Kenyon Sadiq begins narrowing down recruitment

Kenyon Sadiq has had an interesting recruitment to date in terms of the programs that have come knocking with offers as well as what he's heard from coaches regarding the position he'll play in college.

The Idaho Falls (Skyline) Idaho native plays wide receiver and defensive back for the Grizzlies.

As his recruitment heated up, he had offers to play linebacker, but steadily, the vast majority of programs after him envisioned him as either a tight end or wideout.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pounder produced some solid offensive credentials last fall as a junior, racking up 1,162 yards of receiving on 78 catches while also scoring 19 touchdowns, all of which led Skyline.

Presumably, Sadiq will indeed play offense in college, but where — positionally and in terms of the school — remains to be seen.

“My recruitment definitely has kind of been everywhere, I guess you could say," he said. "Some schools are recruiting me at the linebacker position. I’m honestly perfectly fine with playing wide receiver or the tight end spot.

"If I were to play tight end, I would say I’d love to move around the offense a little more and not necessarily put my hand in the dirt, if that makes sense. I’d definitely like to move all throughout and catch the ball.”

A few days ago, Sadiq released a Top 8 on Twitter featuring: West Virginia, Oklahoma State, Iowa State, Washington, Michigan, Colorado, Wazzu and Oregon.

“It did get to the point where I was texting schools that I guess you could say I wasn’t necessarily interested in," he said. "I felt like it was necessary to narrow those schools down and start building the deeper relationships with those schools that I’m more interested in."

Sadiq, who has official visits planned at ISU, Washington and Michigan this summer, breaks down his Top 8 below.