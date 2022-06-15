Dynamic Idaho ATH Kenyon Sadiq begins narrowing down recruitment
Kenyon Sadiq has had an interesting recruitment to date in terms of the programs that have come knocking with offers as well as what he's heard from coaches regarding the position he'll play in college.
The Idaho Falls (Skyline) Idaho native plays wide receiver and defensive back for the Grizzlies.
As his recruitment heated up, he had offers to play linebacker, but steadily, the vast majority of programs after him envisioned him as either a tight end or wideout.
The 6-foot-3, 215-pounder produced some solid offensive credentials last fall as a junior, racking up 1,162 yards of receiving on 78 catches while also scoring 19 touchdowns, all of which led Skyline.
Presumably, Sadiq will indeed play offense in college, but where — positionally and in terms of the school — remains to be seen.
“My recruitment definitely has kind of been everywhere, I guess you could say," he said. "Some schools are recruiting me at the linebacker position. I’m honestly perfectly fine with playing wide receiver or the tight end spot.
"If I were to play tight end, I would say I’d love to move around the offense a little more and not necessarily put my hand in the dirt, if that makes sense. I’d definitely like to move all throughout and catch the ball.”
A few days ago, Sadiq released a Top 8 on Twitter featuring: West Virginia, Oklahoma State, Iowa State, Washington, Michigan, Colorado, Wazzu and Oregon.
“It did get to the point where I was texting schools that I guess you could say I wasn’t necessarily interested in," he said. "I felt like it was necessary to narrow those schools down and start building the deeper relationships with those schools that I’m more interested in."
Sadiq, who has official visits planned at ISU, Washington and Michigan this summer, breaks down his Top 8 below.
“Iowa State was my first Power Five offer. They offered me at the tight end position group. If you know the name Iowa State you hear about tight ends and how they kind of utilize their tight ends like no one else does in college football. I’ve just loved building a relationship with their staff."
“West Virginia, once again, another one of my earlier offers, they have an Air Raid-style offense, throw the ball a lot and offered me at receiver. I’ve loved building a relationship with their coaching staff — they’re a bit further away but I still feel like I’ve built a good relationship with them and am comfortable with them."
"Oklahoma State is one of my later offers but I’ve loved everything they’ve had to offer. I love talking with their coaches there, as well."
"Washington is my latest offer. They were a little late but they really have shown their interest in me and made me a top priority for them in just a short amount of time. They also utilize their tight ends and throw the ball a lot, so that’s why I like them."
“Michigan also offered (2022 prospect) Colston Loveland, the tight end out of Gooding, he goes there, so there’s a little bit of ties there from Michigan to Idaho. I love talking with their staff, Jay Harbaugh and the staff with wide receiver there. It’s always a great program, dominant and there’s a lot of opportunities there.”
"Colorado, I just love building a relationship with them, as well. They throw the ball a lot and there’s a lot of opportunities for me to play early there, as well.”
"Washington State, my first Pac-12 offer, they’re one of the schools that I’ve been talking to for the longest. Air Raid offense — they throw the ball more than I’d say any program in college football."
"I’ve always loved Oregon and talking with their staff. I visited up there and loved everything I saw. They have a great staff with a lot of energy. It’s just fun to be around there.”
More on Colorado...
The Buffaloes offered Sadiq in early May and are recruiting him as a wide receiver. Phil McGeoghan has served as his primary recruiter.
“As soon as they offered me, a little bit later I had a great call with coach McGeoghan," Sadiq said. "He was super real with me, super honest with me (and) we had a great conversation about not only football, but life in general and what he does for his program and for his wide receiver group.”