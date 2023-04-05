Jimmy Horn Jr.’s biggest competitor in the speed category, running back Dylan Edwards, believes he is faster than the transfer receiver from South Florida. From glimpses in practice, it’s a close race.

The 2023 four-star all-purpose back brought his speed to Boulder early as he enrolled for spring to get a head start on his college career to have a better understanding of the offense. As any incoming freshman would, elements of high school are still prevalent in his game, but with an early start, those habits could be worked out by fall.

“Put on some weight,” Edwards said on enrolling early. “That was one big thing. Get to know my teammates. This is a whole new team we’re about to start. I’d rather be in a system already knowing everything before the summer comes so I can already be down pat by fall camp.”

Edwards was previously committed to Notre Dame. Coming out of high school, he was the No.1 APB in Kansas after compiling a monster career of 6,426 yards and 95 touchdowns. Over 30 programs, offered him, but a phone call one week before Deion Sanders became Colorado’s new head coach quickly changed his career trajectory.