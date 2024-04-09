Dylan Edwards came to CU last season with game-breaking speed and agility, and the ability to take any play to the end zone. It’s why he was so highly recruited, and why Buffs fans were ecstatic when the Kansas native flipped his commitment from Notre Dame to Colorado in December of 2022.

Edwards wasted no time showcasing that talent, scoring four touchdowns and racking up over 150 total yards in his Colorado debut against TCU.

The rest of Edwards’ freshman season was frustrating, filled with inconsistent usage and a lack of production as the Buffs’ offense sputtered as a whole down the stretch. Edwards only found the end zone one more time, in the Buffs’ final game against Utah, and didn’t eclipse 70 scrimmage yards in another game.

This year, with Pat Shurmur at offensive coordinator and some more continuity across the offense, Edwards is ready to get back to being the guy who lit up the college football world against the Horned Frogs, and it may not just be out of the backfield.

“This year, I’m playing way more receiver,” Edwards said of his expanded role. “I’m more dynamic in our offense, it’s not just a running back. I am in the running back room, but I view myself as not a running back or a receiver, I’m an all-around threat towards the defense. I feel like I can split out, I can motion, I can do it all. So just having coach Shurmur call plays and give me the opportunity is something that I need and I’m waiting for.”