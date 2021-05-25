Durango center and Buffs legacy Joshua Bates reviews first offer from CU

Last Thursday, Class of 2023 center Joshua Bates, an in-state prospect out of Durango High School, picked up his first offer, courtesy of Mitch Rodrigue and the Buffaloes.

Class of 2023 center Joshua Bates poses with Matt McChesney, head coach an proprietor of Six Zero Academy (Joshua Bates / Twitter)

Since then, Oregon and Colorado State have issued the 6-foot-3, 280-pounder offers and at this point, it seems fair to suggest that further opportunities for him reside not too far around the corner. For Bates, who, in addition the time he puts in at Durango, also routinely makes the 7-hour drive to further hone his craft with Matt McChesney over at Six Zero Academy, acquiring his first few offers has been a rewarding feeling. “It’s pretty awesome and really a dream come true," he said. "When you work this hard for quite awhile and everything starting to pay off, it’s really nice. I’m just going to keep grinding and keep working and hopefully there will be more to come.” What's more, that is first offer came from Colorado also was special.Bates' father, Justin, was a four-year starter at Colorado from 1999-2002, winning a Big 12 title with the legendary 2001 Buffaloes unit. Shortly before he was drafted in the seventh round of the 2003 NFL Draft by Dallas, Bates earned All-Big 12 honors at tackle for the Buffs in 2002. While Bates' dad has made it clear to him that he wants him to land at whichever university suits him personally, it doubtless was a special moment for father and son when the younger Bates earned an offer from CU over 20 years after dad did.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BbWF6aW5nISEhIEV4Y2l0ZWQgdG8gcmVjZWl2ZSBteSBmaXJzdCBv ZmZlciBmcm9tIHRoZSBVbml2ZXJzaXR5IG9mIENvbG9yYWRvISBJdOKAmXMg YSBMRUdBQ1khISEhIPCflqTwn5KbIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Ta29CdWZmcz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1Nrb0J1ZmZzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvQmxlZWRpdD9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0JsZWVkaXQ8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9mb3JldmVyYnVmZnM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1w O3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNmb3JldmVyYnVmZnM8L2E+IDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vU2l4WmVyb0FjYWRlbXk/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFNpeFplcm9BY2FkZW15PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0pCNjMwMz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5ASkI2MzAzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2tf ZG9ycmVsbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Aa19kb3JyZWxsPC9hPiA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL21yb2RyaWd1ZTcwP3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBtcm9kcmlndWU3MDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90LmNvL1NuYkVZWkJ5QWwiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9TbmJFWVpC eUFsPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEpvc2h1YSBCYXRlcyAoQEpvc2h1YUJhdGVz NjQpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSm9zaHVhQmF0ZXM2 NC9zdGF0dXMvMTM5NTQ4MjUzODk0MDkyMzkwND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5NYXkgMjAsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFz eW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRz LmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4K Cg==

“It was definitely emotional for me and my dad, both," Bates said. "It’s pretty crazy to look back on his career, being able to watch his career and with me trying to make a career of my own, it’s really special." "One thing he’s always said is that Colorado was the place for him. The big part is that he wants me to find the best place for me, if that is Colorado, if it is Oregon or whoever else wants to offer — that’s the most important thing.” Bates said that the vast majority of programs, CU included, wants him to continue playing center in college. On June 7, Bates will be up in Boulder for an unofficial visit as well as to participate in a football camp the Buffs are hosting. In addition to Colorado's respectable 2020 season, Bates said he's taken notice of how the Buffs have seen some younger players get into the action early and make on-field contributions.