Dorrell: Postseason staff evaluations to begin quickly

After the Buffaloes' season-ending loss Friday at No. 16 Utah, Karl Dorrell spoke about what is now on tap for him, with the 2021 campaign officially in the rearview mirror.

Early next week, he'll be on the recruiting trail ahead of the Dec. 15 early signing period, while certainly, roster management will come into play, as well, with the Buffs likely saying goodbye to a number of juniors who will opt to either gear up for next spring's NFL Draft, such as outside linebacker Carson Wells, or take their diplomas and move on to post-CU life.

For Dorrell, the end of the 2021 season will not mean break time — quite the opposite.

On top of getting set to welcome in the Class of 2022 and sort through what to expect next year as far as returning upperclassmen, staff management will be of immediate concern for Colorado's head coach, now with two seasons under his belt in Boulder.

If it wasn't obvious already, the first staff-related item on Dorrell's list will be the fate of offensive coordinator Darrin Chiaverini.

In 2021, Colorado's offense failed to gain more than 200 yards in four separate games, including in the final two games of the year against UW and Utah.

The Buffs' putrid offensive performance vs. Minnesota back on Sept. 18 saw the team manage a pathetic 63 yards of total offense en route to a 30-0 loss, the first time CU had been shutout at home since 2012, which, under Jon Embree, ranks as the worst season in Colorado football program history.

In all fairness to Chiaverini, whatever his shortcomings in the playcaller's seat were, the bad state of CU's offensive line for the first seven weeks of the season without questions exacerbated an already rough situation.

Mitch Rodrigue's firing after Colorado's 26-3 loss at Cal Oct. 23 and the ensuing elevation of William Vlachos to interim o-line coach seemed to bear some immediate fruit, as evidenced by stronger offensive performances on the road at then-No. 7 Oregon as well as the following week against OSU, in which Jarek Broussard eclipsed 100 yards of rushing for the first time all year.

However, offensive line woes aside, the Chiaverini-led offense still managed just 257.4 yards of offense per game, which will conclude the season ranked 128th out of 130 among all FBS programs.

CU's passing offense (131.2 yards per game) ranked 126th in the nation.