Dorrell on the 4th & 1 attempt from A&M's 5-yard line: "I'll do it again"

Colorado's locker room was undoubtedly filled with frustration and disappointment following Saturday's 10-7 loss to Texas A&M, a game in which the Buffaloes led — albeit not by much — for the overwhelming majority of the time.

Without question, a number of plays, sequences and events will be put under the microscope in the aftermath of such a tough loss. For starters, the 42 total yards CU gained on 21 second half plays (six drives) that resulted in five punts and a turnover on downs in the Buffaloes' final possession of the game certainly comes to mind. A missed field goal by freshman placekicker Cole Becker from 46 yards out in the second quarter does, as well. But in particular, later in the second half, Karl Dorrell opted to go for a 4th and 1 on Texas A&M's 5-yard line on a promising drive that had moved 66 yards upfield by that time. Freshman quarterback Brendon Lewis attempted a quarterback sneak up the middle on 3rd and 1 for no gain and on the next play, the Buffs tried it again to no avail, turning the ball over to the Aggies. Following the game, Dorrell defended the decision to go for it in that moment. “I’ll do it again," Dorrell said. "When I was a playcaller — I know I’m not calling plays right now — but I encourage that. I want us to be aggressive."

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0idW5kIiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+8J+bkfCfm5Hwn5uR8J+bkTxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9HaWdFbT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+I0dpZ0VtPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vclNT aWttTlZSNiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3JTU2lrbU5WUjY8L2E+PC9wPiZt ZGFzaDsgVGV4YXMgQSZhbXA7TSBGb290YmFsbCAoQEFnZ2llRm9vdGJhbGwp IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQWdnaWVGb290YmFsbC9z dGF0dXMvMTQzNjc5MTY2NjQ4MTAxNjgzNT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMTEsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0 IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRn ZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rp dj4KCg==