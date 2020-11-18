CUSportsNation - Dorrell keeping the Buffs prepped for all options leading into Saturday

On Wednesday, it was reported that the Pac-12 is set to reverse course and allow non-conference games to take place in 2020.

For Colorado, that is particularly relevant, considering this Saturday's home game vs. Arizona State was canceled due to COVID issues plaguing the Sun Devils program right now.

Essentially, the Buffs, in order to play this weekend under the Pac-12 original scheduling stipulations, would have to rely on another league game getting canceled and then hope a late scheduling agreement with the healthy party within that cancelation would instead play Colorado.

While not impossible — see last week's late scheduling of Cal vs. UCLA, two teams who were at risk at not playing due to their original opponents' COVID concerns forcing cancelations, as evidence of that — the ability to play non-conference opponents certainly creates more options.

Both Colorado State and Wyoming, geographically close Mountain West programs, effective Wednesday were victims of more COVID-caused cancelations.

Whether the Buffs could pull off a sort of improvised matchup with the Rams or Cowboys remains to be seen, but relatively easy travel arrangements in getting the Buffs to Fort Collins or Laramie or CSU and Wyoming down to Boulder makes both options appear feasible at face value.

In the video, Colorado head coach Karl Dorrell discusses this week of practice and looks toward a weekend filled with uncertainty.

