CUSportsNation - Dorrell hopeful his transfer portal additions can make quick impact in 2021

Despite not much action this past Wednesday, Karl Dorrell continues to see that the Buffs bring in reinforcements via the transfer portal.

A look across the greater Buff Nation as the first day of the regular signing period of Feb. 3 came to an end seemed to reflect a lot of frustration. After all, Colorado did not sign any additional high school players and lost two commitments in a 12-hour span leading into National Signing Day.

When three-star defensive tackle Ike Iwunnah backed off his verbal pledge to CU early Wednesday morning, coupled with S/OLB TJ Patu doing the same on Tuesday night, the Buffs appeared to be in a bit of a tough spot in closing out the 2021 recruiting cycle.

That, of course, is a point of view coming from the outside looking in.

For Dorrell, he's got the prep players he needs locked in and now, it's time to continue to scour the transfer portal for experienced help.

“(With) the second signing date, there was an option that we might be able to sign one or two freshman for the 2021 class but we feel that the bulk of our class is already completed," Dorrell said. "Those would have been bonus pieces for us if we had any signees this past Wednesday."

"I think in my mind, I’ve already completed the 2021 class in the December signing period. Even though those bonus pieces could have been pieces for us, my mindset was more portal, trying to find those extra little pieces to fill the scholarship numbers and not necessarily to build up the 2021 class of freshmen coming in."

The addition of former Notre Dame inside linebacker Jack Lamb to the fold Thursday proved to be the latest example.

Lamb, a former four-star recruit who signed with the Irish's Class of 2018, had a promising start to his redshirt freshman year in 2019 before a nasty hip injury sidelined him for the rest of Notre Dame's campaign in early November.

Lingering effects from the hip injury caused Lamb to fall out of the ILB rotation in 2020 and instead, he assumed more of a special teams role.

The 6-foot-4, 230-pounder joins the Buffaloes in pursuit of his master's degree; he will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Despite his injury history, Lamb is anticipated to compete for a starter's position out of the gate. After all, the Buffs are likely to be without their fearless leader, ILB Nate Landman, through at least a portion of the 2021 season due to his recovery from a ruptured Achilles tendon suffered against Utah in early December of last year.

Landman's partner in crime up the middle, senior Akil Jones, opted to hit the transfer portal a few weeks ago, leaving some serious gaps at inside linebacker that Lamb can help plug.

As is the case with the three recent transfer portal additions, Dorrell has high immediate hopes for them.

"Jack, he’s a linebacker that we’re excited to have in our program because it was a need position for us and probably a need position that can be effective for us right away that’s going to help us in 2021," Dorrell said. "That’s everyone we received in the portal — we’re hoping that they’re all impact players that’ll be effective for us this fall.”