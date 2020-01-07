Class of 2020 signee G Dominique Clifford is well into his senior season down at The Vanguard School in Colorado Springs. The Coursers are off to a 4-1 start and Clifford has begun his senior campaign with much flare, as he's thus far averaging 28 points, 9.6 rebounds, 4.6 assists and a pair of blocks and steals per game.

While he's been pleased with himself on the court this year, Clifford is aware of the discrepancy in talent he'll soon encounter among joining the Buffaloes and facing Pac-12 competition.

“I’m definitely learning to be more of a leader, take over (games) more and be more assertive and aggressive," he said. "But it’s going to be a totally different story when I get up to CU and I’m trying to prepare myself more and work hard every day at practice, to be ready once I get up there. It’s hard and totally different levels in who you practice against so you just have to push yourself and stay focused.”

The 6-foot-4, 175-pound Clifford has also worked to get to know the Buffs' other Class of 2020 commit, 6-foot-6 G Luke O'Brien of Columbine High in Littleton. O'Brien himself is having a senior season to remember, as he's putting up 27.3 points and averaging 10.3 rebounds per game for the 7-1 Rebels.

“I played summer ball with Luke on the Colorado Miners, so I got to know him over the summer," Clifford said. "He got hurt later in the summer, so he missed our last two tournaments, but I still got to play quite a few tournaments with him and we got to know each other and go through the process together. We’re pretty tight. We text a lot and stay in touch, so we’re definitely cool with each other.”

The two were in the house to watch Colorado's defeat of No. 4 Oregon in Boulder this past Thursday. Joining them was Colorado's lone commit for the 2021 class, 7-foot-0 C Lawson Lovering.