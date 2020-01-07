Dominique Clifford continues to prepare himself for college basketball
Class of 2020 signee G Dominique Clifford is well into his senior season down at The Vanguard School in Colorado Springs. The Coursers are off to a 4-1 start and Clifford has begun his senior campaign with much flare, as he's thus far averaging 28 points, 9.6 rebounds, 4.6 assists and a pair of blocks and steals per game.
While he's been pleased with himself on the court this year, Clifford is aware of the discrepancy in talent he'll soon encounter among joining the Buffaloes and facing Pac-12 competition.
“I’m definitely learning to be more of a leader, take over (games) more and be more assertive and aggressive," he said. "But it’s going to be a totally different story when I get up to CU and I’m trying to prepare myself more and work hard every day at practice, to be ready once I get up there. It’s hard and totally different levels in who you practice against so you just have to push yourself and stay focused.”
The 6-foot-4, 175-pound Clifford has also worked to get to know the Buffs' other Class of 2020 commit, 6-foot-6 G Luke O'Brien of Columbine High in Littleton. O'Brien himself is having a senior season to remember, as he's putting up 27.3 points and averaging 10.3 rebounds per game for the 7-1 Rebels.
“I played summer ball with Luke on the Colorado Miners, so I got to know him over the summer," Clifford said. "He got hurt later in the summer, so he missed our last two tournaments, but I still got to play quite a few tournaments with him and we got to know each other and go through the process together. We’re pretty tight. We text a lot and stay in touch, so we’re definitely cool with each other.”
The two were in the house to watch Colorado's defeat of No. 4 Oregon in Boulder this past Thursday. Joining them was Colorado's lone commit for the 2021 class, 7-foot-0 C Lawson Lovering.
Future! Let's go CU!! @NiqueOtn @lawson_lovering @lukeob_9 pic.twitter.com/Z63oibUYiB— Angel Clifford (@AngeliqueClif12) January 3, 2020
“That was an awesome experience," Clifford said. "It was cool seeing the (CU Events Center) packed and the energy that the fans brought. It definitely helped the players come alive and they came out with the win, so that was even better. It was a real fun game to watch.”
Clifford was blunt about living up to Tad Boyle's defensive demands that he expects of his players. He seems to understand quite well that more is required on his end from the perspective of getting ready to guard in the Pac-12.“
That’s definitely another piece of my game which I’m going to need to get even better," he said. "Right now, playing at the level that I’m at, I can slack off a little bit on defense and still be able to guard people, so I just try to push myself, even in practice and in the game, guard hard. I know I’m going to have to guard some of the top (players) in college basketball. That’s something I have to work on for sure, but I take pride in defense and I can guard.”
As he continues to look down the barrel of his senior year before attention shifts to joining the Buffaloes, putting in work within the weight room as well as continuing to work on all aspects of his on-the-court game are areas of emphasis for him.“I want to make sure I’m always consistent," he said.
"I try to do everything on the floor — shoot, drive, pass, finish at the rim — so I think being consistent in all those areas, but strength and flexibility are going to be big pieces for me. I’m trying to work on that before I get up to CU. I think it’ll help my athleticism and prevent injuries.”