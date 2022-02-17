Dominant second half propels CU over Cal, 70-62, for fourth straight win

Colorado’s first three-game road trip of the season less than a month ago was near disastrous, with an opening win at Oregon on Jan. 25 being followed by two bad losses at Washington and WSU over the next five days.

Kicking off their second and final three-game road swing this year on Tuesday (both trips were made into three-game affairs as a result of contests being rescheduled due to COVID-19), the Buffs blew out Oregon State before Thursday evening’s game against Cal.

In stark contrast to the January trip, this time around, Colorado managed to continue building momentum, with a 70-62 win over the Bears at the Haas Pavilion.

It was only CU’s second victory in Berkeley since joining the Pac-12 Conference, with the win keeping the Buffaloes on their current league winning streak, now up to a season-best four games.

“Life’s about maturity and we showed great maturity winning this game,” Evan Battey told KOA’s Mark Johnson. “Obviously, winning on Tuesday night, but (we’re) just stacking wins and stacking days and really focusing on possessions, not the end result so much.”

A 10-0 run by the Bears about midway through the first half saw Cal get out to a 23-14 lead, which later increased to 11 with only 3:37 to go before halftime.

Leading up to that point, Cal was sinking open looks from deep and in general — the Bears shot 52% from the floor in the first half.

But Tad Boyle ended up switching to a 2-3 zone defense for the last few minutes of the first half and it bore some fruit, as California managed just two points over the last 3:37 of the half, with CU closing the gap somewhat before the final buzzer sounded.

At halftime, Cal led, 35-28.