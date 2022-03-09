Dom Collier making an impact with the next generation of hoopers at DPA

The 26-year-old Denver native enjoyed a standout high school career at East High School, winning a CHSAA Class 5A state title his senior season in 2014 as well as back-to-back Mr. Colorado Basketball honors from the Denver Post , before moving on to a solid collegiate career under Tad Boyle at Colorado.

During his time in Boulder, Collier made his mark as both a starter and key reservist, capturing Pac-12 Co-Sixth Man of the Year honors as a senior with the Buffs in 2017-18 while earning a reputation as a sharpshooter from behind the three-point line.

Shortly after graduating from CU in 2018, Collier went overseas to Germany to begin a professional career, playing with FC Schalke 04.

This past year, he joined the inaugural coaching staff at Denver Prep Academy (DPA), which is playing its first season within the Grind Session, a national circuit of programs dedicated to providing aspiring players with an elite level of competition.

Having just recently played under the bright lights himself, Collier is now uniquely positioned to help the next generation of basketball players who have dreams of doing the same.

“They’ve asked me why I’m not playing still and I’ll tell them the reasons I didn’t make it to where I wanted to make it," Collier said. "I could have done a lot of things differently in college. That’s what I try to stress and emphasize to these guys. I see some of them that are really good and they’re going to be really high-impact players in college."

But I just tell them — you've got to stay the course because there’s always somebody else working."

While Collier prefers to avoid publicity and instead focus his energy into working with DPA's players, he is far from invisible on the practice court and on game day.

DPA sophomore Mikey Lewis Jr. described Collier as "hands-on," and when Denver Prep is in-game, Collier can be seen with a mini whiteboard in hand, going over plays and trying to make effective adjustments on the fly.

"He always teaches us and it’s easy for us to learn from him because he always shows us what he wants us to do rather than just talk about it," Lewis said.

It definitely makes him helpful and really trustworthy. All of our coaches are, but especially "D.C.," because he knows what it takes.”