The 2020 All-American Bowl, held in San Antonio, Texas , will be broadcasted on NBC at 11 a.m. MST this upcoming Saturday, Jan. 4. Colorado 2020 DE signee Devin Grant, who hails from San Antonio, will participate in the game, featuring elite high school talent from across the nation. Two days into practices, Grant continues to showcase his explosiveness and ability to go head to head with powerful and highly-recruited offensive linemen.

2020 DE signee Devin Grant

On day one of practices, Grant, who is 6-foot-4 and 235 pounds, found himself lined up across from four-star Texas Christian commit Garrett Hayes, a 6-foot-5, 290-pound offensive lineman from Athens, TX. Although Grant's action versus Hayes is only a few seconds (fast forward to the 1:40 mark if you want to cut to the chase), the former displays excellent usage of his hands, good footwork and a violent, fast-twitch move to get around his opponent.

Day two of drills saw Grant lined up opposite two more imposing offensive linemen. The first was Andrej Karic, a four-star recruit standing at 6-foot-5 and weighing 280 pounds who signed with the Texas Longhorns. Karic is from Southlake, TX. Grant next goes up against 6-foot-6, 270-pound Nebraska OL signee Turner Corcoran, who hails from Lawrence, KS. On Grant's first matchup with Karic, he pulled a double move, faking the outside before dipping back inside and worked his way past Karic. To Karic's credit, on the next play, he was able to bottle up Grant and keep him from wrangling himself past and into the backfield. Grant did another double move on his first go against Corcoran, faking inside before taking an outside route. He went out and around Corcoran on his second try and in both cases appeared to be a pretty clear victor in penetrating into the backfield. Grant's action against Karic and Corcoran can be watched from roughly the 20-second mark through 37 seconds of the below attached video.