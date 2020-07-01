CUSportsNation - Derrion Rakestraw is comfortable at the safety position

At face value, Colorado safety Derrion Rakestraw certainly has had a college football journey that resembles more of a winding road as opposed to a straightaway.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound senior underwent a collegiate transition from wide receiver, at which the old Mike MacIntyre administration recruited him, to defensive back by the time spring ball of his redshirt freshman year had ended.

From there, Rakestraw grinded it out on special teams before seeing action on 262 defensive snaps in seven games for the Buffs in 2018.

Then, during Mel Tucker's first and ultimately only year at the helm in Boulder, Rakestraw solidified himself as Colorado's starting safety opposite Mikial Onu beginning in week four.

Now, he's ready to continue his upward trajectory as a senior.

“It’s been a long road for sure but I feel like because of all the obstacles that I went through to get here, it’s really made me into the player that I am today," he said. "It’s given me a lot of confidence just with the fact that I’m getting into my second year with this system and playbook — I’m getting really comfortable back there."

Since Karl Dorrell got to town and settled in with his new coaching staff, Rakestraw was excited to learn that a familiar face from his past would now oversee his positional development. Brett Maxie recruited Rakestraw out of Sequoyah High School in Georgia when the former was at Vanderbilt.

On top of their prior relationship, Maxie can relate to Rskestraw and help him develop further, having himself underwent a collegiate position change from offense to defense.