Depth of experience at linebacker a source of comfort for Buffs

With a unit of veterans, Colorado inside linebackers coach Mark Smith could be prepared to take the field at Folsom tomorrow if necessary, he said.

"The group of guys we have is ready to play too, but the difference in this team and last year’s team is that I think they value all this time on the practice field that much,” Smith said.

The depth of talent among Colorado’s inside linebackers provides Smith comfort and confidence heading into the season.

Indeed, few teams can turn to a pair of sixth-year seniors and a fifth-year senior to anchor the middle of the defense.

That's what the Buffs have in Robert Barnes, Quinn Perry and Josh Chandler-Semedo, and Smith sees the three playing an even number of snaps.

That across-the-board experience has helped defray concerns about replacing former star linebacker Nate Landman.

In particular, Chandler-Semedo -- the transfer newcomer who led West Virginia with 110 tackles last season -- has received a lot of praise from both the coaching staff and players this camp. He’ll be a valuable asset, no doubt, but having a Landman-like impact is “a big ask,” head coach Karl Dorrell said.

“I wouldn’t put any pressure on me or him to say that he’s got to be Nate Landman, but he’s definitely made an impact for us in the ways that we hope that he would," Dorrell said.

Chandler-Semedo may not solely compensate for the loss of Landman, but the point is that with Barnes and Perry, it doesn't need to be on any one person.

Having a more experienced front 7 could also provide a boost to the Buffs' young secondary.

“You would be more nervous if there was inexperience at both the front and the back, but you can do a really good job and have an experienced front and then they can help the secondary get lined up,” Smith said.

The real questions at linebacker are to come next year when this trio moves on, which means Smith's task is not only to have a top of the depth chart that is ready for the fall but to also be grooming future contributors.

To that end, freshman Eoghan Kerry’s football IQ and eagerness to learn his responsibilities has impressed Smith.

“He’s one of the smartest freshmen players I’ve ever been around,” he said.

Meanwhile, sophomore Marvin Ham II should be back out on the field on Thursday according to Smith. Ham and freshman Mister Williams have also been rotating in behind Perry, Barnes and Chandler-Semedo.

“Really [with] those main three we mentioned, Marvin and Mister Williams have also been in that rotation throughout the course of camp,” Smith said. “And then we got guys like Eoghan coming on and Aubrey Smith coming on, Isaac Hurtado coming on, a talented deep group of players.”