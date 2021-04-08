CUSportsNation - Depth is once again a major strength for Colorado at wide receiver

But looking ahead to this fall, Darrin Chiaverini suspects this current group of wideouts is capable of doing something special.

That Colorado will enter the 2021 season deep at wide receiver is far from a new development in terms of the personnel that the Buffs have had to work with in the immediate years past.

Perhaps it is still a bit strange not seeing K.D. Nixon among Colorado's wide receivers this spring, as he opted to join Southern California as a graduate transfer back in late January.

Nixon undoubtedly was a vocal leader in the wideouts room and while injuries kept him off the field for a few games last fall, his departure does mark something of a new chapter at the position heading into the 2021 season.

That said, Nixon was the only CU wide receiver not to return from last year.

In terms of returning production, everyone else who made contributions and receptions in 2020 is back.

Two of those statistical leaders in particular, redshirt sophomore Dimitri Stanley and redshirt freshman Vontae Shenault, are looked at by Chiaverini as guys who will be even steadier workhorses in a full 12-game 2021 season.

Last year, Stanley led the team with 249 yards of receiving on 16 catches, while Shenault, who missed two games due to suspension, made a team-high 17 catches for 193 yards.

“It’s a little bit of a turning of a page," Chiaverini said. "K.D. is an alpha male, so he kind of owned that room and since he’s moved one, those other guys have really stepped into their own."

"I’ve seen growth from La’Vontae, I’ve seen growth from Dimitri — I’ve really seen a lot of growth with those young guys and I’m excited about that group."

Dating back to last summer, when he was arrested on suspicion of DUI in Fort Collins, Shenault has continued to struggle with some off-the-field issues.

The DUI arrest prompted Karl Dorrell to suspend him for the 2020 season opener vs. UCLA and Shenault was suspended once agin for the Valero Alamo Bowl due to a violation of Colorado athletic department policy.

Most recently, he was ticketed in Boulder County for speeding and driving with a revoked license.

With all that said, reports from coaches and his teammates indicate that Shenault has been taking tangible steps to better himself.

He was recently named one of CU's student-athletes of the week and has ben praised for showing more leadership for his fellow wide receivers.

With La’Vontae and his progress over the last couple of years, his maturity, even though he’s had some off-the-field issues, I actually believe that he is maturing as a young man," Chiaverini said. "I love that kid, I really do. I’m excited for him and for his future.”