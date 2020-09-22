CUSportsNation - Demetrice Martin offers a pair of 2022 DBs from Lafayette, Louisiana

Demetrice Martin offers a pair of 2022 DBs from Lafayette, Louisiana
It will be interesting to see what Colorado cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin is able to do on the recruiting trail when all is said and done for the 2022 cycle.
While Class of 2022 recruiting certainly has been impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic — in particular, the NCAA recruiting dead period that's stemmed from it — in 2022, Martin will have a more normal go of things.
He's already began to identify 2022 DB targets and recently, he offered a pair of prospects, both of whom hail from Lafayette, Louisiana.
1. Laterrance Welch
Martin issued a scholarship offer to four-star corner Laterrance Welch out of Lafayette (Acadiana) Louisiana. The 6-foot-1, 180-pound prospect is comfortably ranked within the Rivals250 for 2022 (he's the No. 103 prospect in the nation) as well as the No. 15 corner and No. 7 player in his home state for the '22 class.
Already, a dogfight is appearing ready to get underway in terms of the heavyweights that'll fight tooth and nail to land him. Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Notre Dame and Texas have offered, as has Mel Tucker at MSU and Nebraska.
Notably, LSU as yet to offer him, as the Tigers already having verbal commitments from three four-star 2022 DBs.
AGTG!! Blessed & Honored✨ to receive an offer from @CUBuffsFootball @coach_meat @AndyWangCU @4thQtMentality @therealkwat @AHSWRECKINRAMS @FormuLA_Scout @DemetricDWarren @LABootleggers @samspiegs @FbIberia 🖤 pic.twitter.com/YFjDazS54C— 𝕃𝕒𝕥𝕖𝕣𝕣𝕒𝕟𝕔𝕖 𝕎𝕖𝕝𝕔𝕙 ¹¹ (@LaterranceW22) September 22, 2020
2. Jordan Allen
The other DB Martin offered was three-star prospect Jordan Allen out of Lafayette Christian Academy. While he hasn't brought in the near 20 offers that his Lafayette colleague, he has started to receive Power Five interest, as CU joins Arizona, Minnesota and Mississippi State in offering him.
Louisiana Tech and Memphis have offered the 5-foot-11, 180-pound prospect, as well.
BLESSED to EARN an offer from the University of Colorado 🖤💛@samspiegs @JacardeCarter @LCAKnights @4thQtMentality @DemetricDWarren @Sheadixon @DB_Precision @Coach_DreGobert pic.twitter.com/5eWXTqqst7— Jordan Allen ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@jordanallen2022) September 22, 2020
