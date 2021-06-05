Demetrice Martin identifies 2023 corner target in Chris Snyder

Case in point is Chula Vista (Mater Dei) Calif. cornerback Chris Snyder , who picked up an offer from CU and cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin in mid-May.

While Class of 2022 recruiting is in full swing, with the Buffaloes and countless other programs welcoming recruits on-campus for official visits in the opening week since the NCAA recruiting dead period was lifted, there doubtless has been a good amount of action on the 2023 front, as well.

Snyder, a 6-foot-0, 185-pound prospect listed as an athlete, has reeled in six offers thus far, with CU being the most recent.

In addition to the Buffs, Pitt, Oregon, Oregon State, UNLV and San Diego State have also issued him scholarship offers.

Cal and Washington were two schools he named as not having offered just yet but expressing to him that he's on their radars.

Regarding how he's envisioned in college, it seems to vary; Colorado is after him as a corner, while Pitt likes him as a wideout. The Ducks offered him as an athlete while Oregon State and UNLV are after him as a defensive back.

Just about three weeks after being formally offered by the Buffs, Snyder indicated that he and Martin have already made some solid progress towards establishing a working relationship.

“I feel like I already know him and that we have a good relationship," Snyder said. "He seems like a really good coach. He’s straight up with me on some things he wants me to get better at and that’s what I want."

"He was willing to take a chance on me and give me this opportunity and I just want to work and show (Colorado) why they wouldn’t regret giving me this opportunity.”

Martin told Snyder that his competitive nature is a big plus, as is the infrequency he displays in letting up big chunks of yardage to wide receivers he's assigned to.

On the flip side, Martin has informed Snyder that he'd like to see a bit more physicality out of him in press coverage.

“Coach ‘Meat’ told me that he likes working on kick slides. I’m usually a motor guy who motors back and doesn’t really get as physical at the line (of scrimmage)," Snyder said.

"He wants me to work on getting more physical and working on the kick slide will help me be able to stay in front of the receiver and press him better.”