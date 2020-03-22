New Colorado cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin has been a busy bee on the recruiting trail as of late; he leads the board among assistants recently hired by Karl Dorrell in offers issued to 2021 and 2022 recruits with five, the latest of which was announced on Sunday morning. Below is a look at the players Martin has recently issued scholarship offers to, with some accompanying notes. As a general statement, Martin has concentrated his efforts to the states of Arizona and California, both recruiting hotbeds he knows well and has recruited well during his career.

Four-star 2021 CB Denzel Burke (Rivals.com)

1. Denzel Burke

Denzel Burke is a Class of 2021 CB hailing from Scottsdale, AZ. and Colorado is his 20th offer. He's 6-foot-0, 180 pounds and CU is his eighth Pac-12 offer. Auburn, LSU, Nebraska and Ohio State are other notable offers he possesses at the moment. Burke is ranked by Rivals as the No. 2 overall recruit in the state of Arizona for 2021. Most of his below highlight reel is offensive-oriented, as Martin plays WR at Saguaro High School, yet his athleticism is clear, as is his speed.

Blessed to earn my 20th offer from the University of Colorado Boulder!! @coach_meat #CUDBpedigree pic.twitter.com/EWrMrvebE2 — Denzel Burke (@King10Burke) March 22, 2020

2. Jamier Johnson

Jamier Johnson is a four-star 2021 ATH. Johnson is from Pasadena, CA., is 6-foot-0, 164 pounds and closing in on 20 offers. Colorado is his seventh Pac-12 offer; he previously held an offer from CU under Mel Tucker's old staff, but Martin went ahead and re-offered him on Sunday.



After a great talk with @coach_meat, I am excited to say I have been re offered from the University of Colorado #YeeYee #dbpedigree pic.twitter.com/wWbV2dXVoD — Jamier Johnson (@JamierJohnson4) March 20, 2020

3. Calen Bullock

Calen Bullock is a four-star, 6-foot-2 2021 ATH from Pasadena, Calif. Bullock is now up to 19 offers; lots of Pac-12 interest there while Florida and Texas have also joined the mix via scholarship offers. Martin has a reputation of recruiting California and thus far, he's not disappointed in terms of evidence that he'll hit that area hard.

4. Benjamin Morrison

Benjamin Morrison is a 2022 CB from Phoenix, Ariz. attending Brophy Prep. He's 5-foot-11 and 160 pounds currently, while ASU, Indiana and Iowa are the schools to have currently offered him. Martin and Brian Michalowski tag teamed the recruiting effort with Morrison the other day, shooting him an offer. He is actually a cousin of current CU signee Jason Harris, who himself is from Gilbert, AZ. This seems like a textbook example of Martin, who obviously has recruited the greater Phoenix area whilst at U of A, and Michalowski, who left a solid footprint there for Colorado during the 2020 cycle, joining forces and getting to work in Arizona proper.

Extremely humbled and excited to share I received a scholarship offer from the University of Colorado!!! @jason247scout @CoachMikeCU @coach_meat pic.twitter.com/5xsMf5UwcF — Benjamin Morrison (@BMoe_21) March 20, 2020

5. Devin Kirkwood

Devin Kirkwood is the final prospect to have picked up an offer from Colorado and Martin in the last few days. He is a 6-foot-4, 185-pound 2021 ATH from Gardena, Calif. Kirkwood is approaching 20 offers; two thirds of the Pac-12 have offered.

