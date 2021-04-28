CUSportsNation - Deion Smith returns to practice plus more notes on Colorado's tailbacks

Colorado tailbacks coach Darian Hagan joined reporters following Wednesday evening's practice in Boulder, CU's 14th (out of 15) of the spring. Hagan provided an update on the running backs as the Buffs prepare for Friday's scrimmage.

Deion Smith returns to practice:

Sophomore tailback Deion Smith, who missed the entirety of last season with a knee injury, has returned to the practice field with the Buffs, where he is not able to partake in individual drills with the rest of his position group. It should go without saying that Smith re-enters a tailbacks room that is even more competitive than when he last took practice reps. Aside from reigning Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year Jarek Broussard, 2019's lead rusher Alex Fontenot is back to full health, while freshmen Ashaad Clayton and Jayle Stacks have also seen a lot of action this spring, with both players earning the praise of Hagan and Karl Dorrell alike. And then there's redshirt freshman Joe Davis, who is also fighting for a place in the greater rotation. Smith undoubtedly will need to put together a near flawless summer workout period and fall camp if he is to be in a position to argue a case for snaps, but Hagan is confident that come the summer, Smith will be prepared to step up. "Deion Smith is looking good — he’s doing individual drills with us and is looking like the old Deion," Hagan said. "In the last week and a half, he has been doing individual drills with the running backs and unbeknownst to him, I had been catering those drills strictly for him to get his confidence back." "Monday and today, he was able to get in there with the quarterbacks and do some mesh drills. He’s fired up and when we come back in June, I think he’s going to cut loose. He’ll be ready to go.”

Junior tailback Alex Fontenot missed all of the 2020 season but led CU in rushing yards the year before (Courtesy of CU athletics)

Alex Fontenot demonstrating his value to Karl Dorrell:

Karl Dorrell mentioned earlier this spring that he ultimately wound up getting to see Alex Fontenot practice for only a few days last fall before the junior tailback went down with an injury that proved to be season-ending. Thus, this spring has been a period for Fontenot to showcase his abilities in front of his head coach. After all, in 2019, Fontenot rushed for a team-high 874 yards as CU's No. 1 tailback. While Broussard comes off a 2020 campaign in which he rushed for 813 yards — in just five games — Fontenot has looked to prove he belongs in the conversation in terms of guys who deserve handoffs come this fall. Hagan has liked what he's seen thus far from Fontenot. “For this guy to go out, had to miss all (of the 2020) season and watch Broussard have the type of season he had — (Fontenot) has a fire in his belly," Hagan said. "He’s doing a lot of really, really good things. His speed is back and he looks really, really fast." "He’s always been good in (pass) protections and has been showing that this spring. I’m really excited for him and coach Dorrell — he hadn’t seen him (play) but for a couple days before he got hurt and I think what Alex is doing, the stuff that he is putting on film, is opening up coach (Dorrell’s) eyes.”

Jayle Stacks celebrates with Ashaad Clayton after the latter scored a touchdown last season on the road at Arizona.

Jayle Stacks carving himself a role within Colorado's offense as spring comes to a close: