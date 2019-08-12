Mel Tucker and Darian Hagan are playing no games when it comes to polishing up CU's young core of tailbacks. Much is being asked of this position group. Tucker and Hagan are placing an increased emphasis on the RBs being contributors in situations when they aren't carrying the ball.

"Coach Hagan has us focusing in, said redshirt freshman Deion Smith. "He knows what we can do with the ball. He wants to see what can do without the ball; pass protection, can we run the routes? Are we going to pay attention and scan the whole field before we get out? Are we picking up the right blitzes?

What is impressive is how the young bucks have acclimated themselves to their list of tasks.