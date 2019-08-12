Deion Smith and Colorado's RBs focusing on much more than carrying the ball
Mel Tucker and Darian Hagan are playing no games when it comes to polishing up CU's young core of tailbacks. Much is being asked of this position group. Tucker and Hagan are placing an increased emphasis on the RBs being contributors in situations when they aren't carrying the ball.
"Coach Hagan has us focusing in, said redshirt freshman Deion Smith. "He knows what we can do with the ball. He wants to see what can do without the ball; pass protection, can we run the routes? Are we going to pay attention and scan the whole field before we get out? Are we picking up the right blitzes?
What is impressive is how the young bucks have acclimated themselves to their list of tasks.
“I see them embracing [those] challenges...It’s one thing to be able to run the ball, but pass protection is very important," Tucker said. "Keeping the ball high and tight is something that we emphasize. I like that group, I see those guys step up and take blitzes. They don’t seem like they’re afraid to do it. Coach Hagan has done a great job. He knows the game. They respect him and they like him and want to play well for him.”