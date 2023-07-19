Pac-12 media day in Las Vegas on Friday will be without what was expected to be its biggest star.

First-year Colorado coach Deion Sanders will miss the event, the university announced Wednesday, as he undergoes another surgery.

The procedure, which is scheduled for Thursday, will remove blood clots from his right leg and straighten the remaining toes on his left foot, according to a video posted by Thee Pregame Show, which is one of the major YouTube channels that documents Sanders’ exploits. In a video he posted to Instagram, Sanders’ toes are visibly bent.

In his place, Colorado will send defensive coordinator Charles Kelly.

Sanders, however, will be back and recovered in time for the start of fall training camp, according to the school.

It’s the second surgery in as many months for Sanders, who had blood clots removed from each of his thighs back in June.

Compressing and clotting issues in his left foot have been an ongoing issue for the NFL legend turned college head coach. In 2021, he had two toes removed on the foot and had to be hospitalized for 23 days.

He’s confident the procedures won’t hinder him for long.

“You can’t stop my mobility, first and foremost, and that don’t stop my ability,” Sanders said in the video he posted to Instagram. “My ability is god-given. You can’t touch that. You can delay that, but you can’t deny that. I’m going to be high-stepping and running. I promise you, when we go to TCU, I’m running out in front of our team. I promise you that.”