Deion Sanders has taken Colorado from 'We Coming' to 'We Here'

Deion Sanders (Photo by © Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images)

When Deion Sanders took the Colorado job, the Buffaloes were in such dire straits that they were hardly competitive in some games in coach Karl Dorrell’s last season. Colorado was 1-11 in 2022. The Buffaloes lost by 25 to TCU, by 31 to Air Force, by 42 to Minnesota, by 28 to UCLA, by 23 to Arizona, beat Cal in overtime, lost by 33 to Oregon State, by eight to Arizona State, by 39 to Oregon, by 38 to USC, by 47 to Washington and by 42 to Utah. It was ugly. It was depressing watching that team because they were so outgunned. Dorrell was basically stealing money.

Sanders came to Boulder with a ton of bravado and confidence and in the first team meeting basically told the team to pack their bags and head to the portal. That’s when he used the famous Louis Vuitton line. It was probably not appropriate but also probably necessary. Coach Prime went to the portal in Year 1 and basically restructured the entire roster. He had to. If Sanders, who still hasn’t gone on one recruiting visit, relied only on high school player development, God knows how long it would have taken to turn the Colorado program into a contender. It might have never happened because Colorado wouldn’t have been able to get that many players in over the years. The transfer portal was used a second time to rebuild an awful offensive line in 2023 and to add more key pieces. Sanders has supplemented heavy doses of the transfer portal with splashy high school wins like getting five-star Jordan Seaton last recruiting cycle. That was a major coup for the Buffaloes but maybe even more important is that Seaton has thrived in Boulder and has already backed up his elite ranking. Travis Hunter flipped from Florida State to Jackson State to play for Sanders and then followed him to Colorado. The five-star phenom was not wasted. Instead, he’s been utilized both ways and is now the frontrunner to win the Heisman Trophy. In high school, Shedeur Sanders was considered a project who probably would have gone to Florida Atlantic if not to play for his father at Jackson State. He’s blossomed into a first-round NFL Draft pick.

