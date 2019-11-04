While Colorado has allowed at least 30 points in every game played this season, there most definitely are positives to be taken from what the Buffs have been able to do on the defensive side of things. In other words, letting up 30 points a game should not be the focal point when it comes to judging CU's defense, which has upheld its end of the bargain in terms of doing enough for the Buffaloes' high-powered, or thought to be high-powered offense to win games. The defense breaks but doesn't bend and the offense overpowers opponents, handing the Buffs shootout-styled victories. For the most part, the D has fulfilled that expectation while the offense has fallen quite short.

CU's Jaren Mangham rushes the ball vs. UCLA last Saturday (Courtesy of CUBuffs.com) (CUBuffs.com)

We all know the Buffs are on a five-game losing streak. It's been no doubt frustrating for fans to watch. But at least from a defensive point of view, if there has been one trend during this five-game losing streak, and granted, that trend varies in extremity, it is that every single game, the D has produced moments, in some games more so than others, for the offense to seize some momentum and keep the team in the fight.

Perhaps those moments have been most visible in the back-to-back losses to USC and UCLA. Giving up 30 points per game is a stat not easy on the eyes, but that ongoing stat has been nowhere as disappointing as the inability to score displayed by the offense. Mel Tucker and Co. had limited resources to work with at full health, and as has been witnessed in 2019, the defense has been at anything but full health for the majority of the year. That became painfully obvious when for a few plays vs. UCLA, the two cornerbacks on the field (Tarik Luckett and Dylan Thomas) were freshmen who'd been recruited as WRs and only transitioned to CBs in August. For Luckett, Thomas and fellow freshman K.J. Trujillo, having been thrown into the fire has earned them the admiration and confidence of Mikial Onu. "Tarik and D.T., they come ready to work every single day," he said. "They’re still learning and getting better like we all are. One thing about Tarik is that his confidence never wavers. He thinks he’s the best and I think he has an opportunity to be the best. D.T. is another guy like that. He’s always ready to work and is locked in." "K.J. is the same way — three really mature guys who are ready to come in and play at any point. As they continue to develop, I think they’ll make a really good secondary.”